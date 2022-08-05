Honda unveiled the Fit RS on Friday, the newest of five trims available for the Fit in Honda’s home market of Japan. This car is never coming to America, after Honda discontinued the Fit here, so all we can really do is look at it with envy.

My colleague Adam Ismail mentioned the Fit RS this morning as an aside, which I initially took to be possibly a joke of some sort, because a slightly hotter Fit seemed too good to be true. And, also, even if it was true, it didn’t much matter, because, again, America is too much of a failed state to get the Fit, or Honda is simply too lazy to keep selling the Fit here and can get fucked, or a little of both.

Anyway, I then had work to do and moved on to thinking about other things for a couple of hours until, browsing the web looking for something else, I happened on photos of the Fit RS and thus also inarguable evidence that it is sick as hell.

Honda did not release any power figures for the Fit RS, though Motor1 says, “We’re being told it will have more power than the lesser versions of the small hatchback.” That would be more than the 109 horsepower that the base Fit gets in Japan, already enough for a car that weighs around 2,500 pounds, depending on how many people are sitting in it. The Fit RS will also be front-wheel drive only, but, in exchange, one would have a car with an RS badge.

Still, of course, you will only be able to get this in Japan, and probably Europe too eventually, homes as they are of small good cars. As a first-generation Fit owner, there is something nice about seeing just how far the Fit has come, and how also not much has changed. My Fit made 109 horsepower, too, when it was brand new, and my only complaint is that sometimes there wasn’t a hair more power. Not like that much more but a little, to help with the overtaking and all that. Something like the Fit RS, then. Alas.