General Motors is outfitting the Hummer EV with equipment that could turn it into a decent overland rig, maybe. The carmaker will display three built-up Hummer EV models at SEMA this year. It looks like GM wants to convince people that the fully-electric Hummer would make a good platform, even if it weighs over 9,000 pounds and will have a max range of about 350 miles.



That max range doesn’t account for payload, so the equipment that GM is showing off will hinder the Hummer EV’s performance. Drivers will have to weigh the benefits of the accessories and equipment against the loss of range.

The equipment that GM added to the Hummers is more or less what you’d expect. It includes overland favorites that are not vehicle specific, like a rooftop tent, auxiliary lighting, a refrigerator and a bed-mounted tire carrier. GM also added equipment that is specific to the Hummer EV, like paint and wheel packages and an integrated tailgate audio system — from Kicker no less.



GM’s lead designer for these accessories, Humberto Ortiz, says that even the standard equipment has been tailored to match the Hummer’s design:



Their design and fit are integrated with the vehicle like regular production components,” said Ortiz. “It means they appear and function as if they were installed on the assembly line, with production-level quality, too, compared to universal-type aftermarket components.

But one of the most interesting things GM will showcase is the ability to control aftermarket accessories through the Hummer’s onboard information center.



GM says that drivers can program off-road lights and winches into the built-in screen using “virtual auxiliary switches.”

I would prefer physical controls, but I do like the idea of being able to integrate all controls into one system, and I’m happy that GM is building in support for third-party equipment. There’s no mention of pricing for any of this, though.

Even if the weight and mass of the Hummer EV is not what I’d call ideal for going off-grid, fully-electric off-roading and overlanding is coming sooner or later. GM wants to get in on that segment sooner rather than later.



