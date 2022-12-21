The Genesis G70, G80, and G90 have all already received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s top safety rating, called Top Safety Pick+, and now the Electrified G80 can say it has too, as IIHS said Tuesday that the Electrified G80 had earned good ratings in six different crashworthiness criteria, among other tests.

Crash test videos, at this point, are pretty old hat, since most of them look more or less the same, since things like crumple zones are standard in cars these days and many automakers have embraced safety if for nothing else than marketing. The Electrified G80's crash tests aren’t much different than you might expect, though I am impressed with just how deep its crumple zone is, on the first test shown here. That car really collapses in on itself.

2023 Genesis Electrified G80 IIHS crashworthiness tests

Aside from passing the crash tests, IIHS says that cars that get Top Safety Pick+ “must also be available with a front crash prevention system” to prevent collisions with both other vehicles and pedestrians, as well as have “good or acceptable headlights ... standard across all trims.” The Electrified G80 passes both tests, notable in that the headlight test trips up more than a few.

Advertisement

This is all good news for the Electrified G80, but also what you should expect for a car that starts at $80,920 and competes with cars like the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class, and Audi A6, all of which get IIHS’s top safety award as well. Still, passing this hurdle shows that Genesis is serious about competing with the Germans, as they always said they are. I suspect market perception is still a little different, but, as Lexus and Acura have shown, persistence is the name of the game with a new luxury car marque. Sooner or later, people won’t consider dumping all of that money on a Genesis as merely buying an expensive Hyundai.