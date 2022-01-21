“Not so much something that’s missing altogether, but I thought we’d have more widespread adoption of basic accident-avoidance technology. Forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking (and post-collision braking for that matter) and lane keeping or blind spot warning. This would be an easy way to cut down on the endless small collisions at traffic lights and intersections that cause delays and paperwork and hassle.

“All it requires is one of two things to happen, neither of which probably ever will:

“1) Automakers to stump up the cash and build in features that buyers aren’t clamoring for, or

“2) New safety regulations to require all new vehicles to have these already-existing features within 5 years (just like the US did with rear-view cameras...)”