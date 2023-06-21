The Ford SuperVan is back! The SuperVan 4.2 has received a revamped livery in the new Ford Performance colors and extensive performance upgrades. While the previous electric performance van went up the Goodwood Hillclimb during the 2022 Festival of Speed, SuperVan 4.2 is taking on a much more daunting ascent, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.



Ford Performance and STARD Advanced Research and Development completely redesigned the SuperVan’s aerodynamics intended to deal with the high altitudes of Pikes Peak. The van now sports a dramatic rear wing and front splitter. Ford claims the SuperVan 4.2 produces over 4,400 pounds of downforce at 150 miles per hour.

The SuperVan is also lighter at the cost of power output. The chassis underwent weight reduction, and the van is fitted with three STARD UHP 6-phase electric motors instead of four. The performance van now produced 1,400 horsepower, with one motor powering the front wheels and two motors driving each rear wheel. The SuperVan is also more energy efficient, with 600 kilowatts (800 horsepower) of regeneration performance.

Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports, said in a release:

“Together with our STARD partners, we have built the E-Transit SuperVan 4.2 to be a truly competitive machine focused on getting to the top of the mountain quickly. The Pikes Peak Hill Climb presents the perfect opportunity to showcase Ford’s electric vehicle technology and bring light to EV Performance.”

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be the ultimate test for the SuperVan 4.2. The 12.4-mile course has over 150 turns and soars 14,115 ft into the clouds. The 101st Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is scheduled to take place this Sunday .