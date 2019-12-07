The Ford Mustang Mach 1 Will Return In 2021: Rumor

Photo : Kieran White ( Flickr

Two years ago, Ford announced an electric crossover that would become the Mach-E , originally calling it the Mach 1. It was , according to Ford PR rep Mike Levine, “researching the name Mach 1 to see how customers respond.”



Customers did not respond well. While many people were not enthused that an electric crossover had any attachment to the Mustang name at all, the Mach 1 name seemed to be too much.



Well, perhaps because of the realization that so many people feel a fondness for the name, Ford is rumored to be bringing back the Mach 1. Torque News is reporting that “A source has confirmed that this is not a rumor, but a fact,” adding that it will be replacing the Bullitt in the Mustang performance lineup.



A video with a handful of details was put up by CJ Pony Parts and later taken down, but not before being seen by Ford Authority. The video reportedly alleged that the Mach 1 would have more power than the Mustang GT, which is currently at 460 horsepower (The Bullitt makes 480). It was also said that the Mach 1 will share some components with the Shelby GT350 and the Performance Pack Level 2.



The Mach 1 was originally introduced for the 1969 model year. It was always my favorite Mustang, with the matte black hood, hood pins, and the chin and deck spoilers on the SportsRoof body style. I suspect the new Mustang Mach 1 will share many of those design features.



The last time the Mach 1 name was used was on the fourth-generation Mustang in 2004. Presumably many of those are still in one piece.