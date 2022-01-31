there’s bad news for prospective Ford F-150 Raptor owners who were hoping to not have to steer on the highway. A report from Ford Authority says the 2021 and 2022 F-150 Raptor won’t have the company’s BlueCruise driver-assistance feature.

It’s all due to compatibility issues with the truck’s off-road software. It impacts every interaction of the Raptor so far — specifically models that are equipped with the hardware prep kit for BlueCruise. The F-150 R aptor has a plethora of off-road sensors and other tech that just refuse to play nice with the plethora of sensors and other tech it takes to keep a car centered in a lane.

What this means is that current and future Raptor owners won’t be able to take advantage of hands -free driving on some pre-designated roads that Ford has coded into its system. It should be noted, the system hasn’t been fully deployed on vehicles set to receive it. However, owners can get the hardware prep kit so it’s ready to go on their vehicle when it’s available.

Ford Authority is reporting The Blue Oval is launching a pretty drastic customer satisfaction campaign to make right with owners who already opted for BlueCruise. Ford will reimburse 2021 Raptor owners the full $795 it costs to get the kit. 2022 model year truck owners will have the $1,395 price taken off their total. They’ll also each be given an updated Monroney label to reflect the change.

The hardware prep kit and BlueCruise option weren’t standard on the F-150 Raptor. They were included in the 801A equipment package. On top of all this, 2021 and 2022 Raptor owners will need to sign a form at delivery acknowledging Blue Cruise won’t be functional on their trucks and that they are not going to be charged for it.

BlueCruise launched last year in the non-Raptor F-150 and Mustang Mach-E. You can also expect it to pop up on 2022 Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators. Right now there’s no word on if BlueCruise is planned to come to the new and beefy Bronco Raptor or if the tech on that truck will work with it.

So, stay strong Raptor owners, because you’re going to have to keep your hands on the wheel for at least the life of your new truck.