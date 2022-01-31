The first production 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 hammered at auction this weekend for a whopping $3.6 mi llion. Don’t worry, this isn’t some sort of dealer markup scam. The money is for charity.

Advertisement

The all-new Z06 was originally expected to fetch just over a million dollars at the Barrett-Jackson auction , but its actual sale price far exceeded those guesses. That money will now head to Operation Homefront, a charity that assists military veterans with their needs as they transition back to civilian life in the U.S. From the auction’s press release:

“The proceeds from the sale of this sensational Corvette Z06 will go a long way to helping us help our military families overcome their financial hardships and have the opportunity to thrive in the communities – our communities – they’ve worked so hard to protect,” Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront said.

The Z06 70th Anniversary Edition sold at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona over the weekend. It also happens to be the auction house’s record for a car sold for charity, having beat out the first mid-engined Corvette Stingray. The mid-engined beast went for $3 million back in 2020 to benefit the Detroit Children’s Fund.

Both cars actually have the same buyer: Rick Hendric k. That name will sound mighty familiar to you if you’re into NASCAR. He is, of course, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports.

Chevrolet has been a supporter of Operation Homefront since 2017. In addition to proceeds from the auction and funding for services, the company has also supplied Silverados for use at the organization’s headquarters and regional offices.

Advertisement

The Corvette Z06 is supposed to have a base price of around $90,000, but with dealer markups, don’t be surprised if the window sticker ends up looking like a charity auction as well. I’m only mostly kidding.