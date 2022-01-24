Time to get out your crispest jorts and whitest New Balances — it’s been another five year increment since the Corvette was introduced, and it’s time to celebrate !

That’s right folks. T he Corvette is turning 70, and you know what that means? Another RARE special edition. Chevy confirmed the news that a 70th Anniversary Edition package will be available on the 2023 Corvette and Corvette Z06 to celebrate the car’s run that began in 1953.

If you don’t want to pony up for the Anniversary Edition, don’t worry. Your 2023 Corvette will still come with a commemorative plaque mounted to the center speaker grill, along with a graphic on the rear window. That way every Corvette can be RARE!

But anyway — what do you get if you opt for the Anniversary Edition? Well, not much in the way of performance. As with past RARE Anniversary Editions, this Corvette will mostly bear cosmetic changes. It will come with the buyer’s choice of two unique and RARE colors, White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat or Carbon Flash Metallic. It will also be trimmed with dark wheels boasting an Edge Red Strip. If you want to make your Corvette RARE-ER, you can also opt for racing stripes that will be available in specific matching colors.

Right now, pricing for the 70th Anniversary Edition haven’t been announced, but it will surely cost a premium over normal non-RARE Corvettes.

Buyers who opt for the 70th Anniversary Edition will also get a special Corvette badge with unique (and RARE) crossflags, Edge Red brake calipers, and other body trim pieces that will be uniquely stamped to let everyone at the car show know you love to commemorate things.



Inside is where the RARE-ness really gets spicy. Cars will come with two-tone leather GT2 or Competition seats with logos on both . They’ll also feature red construct stitching throughout the cabin and suede inserts on the seats and steering wheel. And for the pièce de résistance? Red seat belts that are, of course, very RARE.

The 70th Anniversary Edition will be available on the 3LT and Z06 3LZ models and will have a matching Edge Red Engine Cover. If all of that RARE-ness isn’t quite enough for you, there is one more thing your Corvette will come with that none of the others will: A custom luggage set to match the car. Everyone at the golf resort will know you’re a high roller who loves American power.

So go ahead. Spend a little extra cash on the Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition. Your grandkids didn’t work for their inheritance — you did.

