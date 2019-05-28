The 2020 Audi E-Tron GT, the last car Tony Stark ever drove, is set to go into production by the end of next year, and these Chinese patent filings show it thankfully won’t look very different from the very handsome concept car.

The images, sourced by e-tronforum.com from the Chinese State Intellectual Property Office (CSIPO), show off what’s likely the final bodywork for the upcoming electric car, at least for the Chinese market.

The fastback roofline, closed-off and surprisingly reserved Audi grille, streaked LED head and taillights, and interesting front-fender ventilation all carry over from the concept car, though the patent renders reveal what appears to be a cooling channel in the lower third of the grille. It’s not clear if the rest of the fascia’s openings serve any functional purposes just yet. It also has doors in both front fenders, which may suggest two charging ports.



Advertisement

Size-wise, Audi considers this E-Tron GT to be similar to the current mid-size A6 sedan and its rivals, with plans for a smaller electric sedan due by 2023.

The E-Tron GT concept car promised 590 horsepower and a range of 248 miles from a 90 kWh battery pack, with a charge time of 20 minutes to 80 percent capacity from a similar 800-volt system to that found in the upcoming Porsche Taycan.

Advertisement

We’ll know if the production car can live up to those promises when it’s officially revealed sometime later this year, but with the design seemingly carrying over from the concept, it’ll at least look good.