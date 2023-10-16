The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State

QOTD

The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State

There are a hell of a lot of questionable decisions in here.

By
Andy Kalmowitz
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Photo: eBay

License plates just should not be this controversial, but alas, that is not the world we live in. Apparently, even small pieces of stamped metal with writing on them can elicit strong reactions from just about everyone. Who am I to judge, though? I’m guilty of it too. There are some dumbass license plate decisions out there, and I want to complain about them. Anyway, this thinking led us to our question from last week.

Advertisement

We wanted to know what was the dumbest-looking license plate in the state you call home. There are some wild answers. As it turns out, there are some very racist license plate designs out there. There are also anti-abortion plates. Who knew? This is America, after all. We’ve got some great (read: not great) stuff from all over the country, too.

Well, that’s enough of me blathering. Why don’t we all take a cross-country tour of our dumbest license plates. Be warned, there’s a lot of cringe and Big Boomer Energy on this list. If you like any of these, please reconsider your life choices, because that is just tragic.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

WWW.StarSpangled200.ORG

WWW.StarSpangled200.ORG

Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Photo: eBay

This one, mainly because you should never have a web address on a license plate

Having a web address is dumb. Having a web address that links to a gambling website in the Philippines is exquisite.

Advertisement

Submitted by: klone121

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Good Lord

Good Lord

Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Photo: Alabama Department of Revenue

Because why not have the government still being okay with issuing plates with the stars and bars in the 21st century.

Honorable mention to the Don’t Tread on Me Gadsden Flag plate, it looks fine, but it identifies the owner as a financial supporter of Roy Moore as he is who profits off of it (technically his foundation but it’s a family operation).

Advertisement

We, as a country, have completely lost the plot. It’s a damn shame.

Submitted by: CitronC

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Choose These Fists

Choose These Fists

Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Photo: Choose Life Massachusetts

These fucks, right here... I’m sorry but this bullshit has no place on a license plate. Save the whales, support the troops, breast cancer awareness, all fine... This, however, is not.

Advertisement

Anyone with this license plate is also a Celtics/Red Sox/Patriots fan. You cannot expect much from them.

Submitted by: Fritz O’ The Ham

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ugly Ducklings

Ugly Ducklings

Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Photo: eBay

I don’t think any of our plates here in MN are really dumb looking. However, one of our critical habitat plates does have a stupid color. It clashes with basically every car color you could put it on.

Advertisement

Don’t judge me, but I actually kind of like how this one looks.

Submitted by: savethemanualsbmw335ix

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A C Word

A C Word

Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Image: Calgary Flames via Facebook

It’s an ugly plate, supporting a terrible team, in a repugnant city, in a shitshow of a Province.

Advertisement

You seem very angry. I really respect it. My sports franchises also bring out the same sort of hate in me, so I get it.

Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Nah, This One Is Cool

Nah, This One Is Cool

Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Photo: eBay

The worse tag is the PA train heritage tag. I had one a long time ago, it was impossible to read, as the letters wore down fast, and blended with the rest of the tag. It was great for the speed cameras in Washington, DC.

Advertisement

Maybe it’s because trains rock, but I really like this plate. The fact you can get by D.C. speed cameras is just an added bonus.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Corporate Kiss Butts

Corporate Kiss Butts

Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Image: Arizona Department of Transportation

Advertise the Barrett-Jackson auction

Be a B-J shill? Really?

Mecum supremacy! Jokes aside, that is so corny. C’mon now, Arizona. I have to assume you’re better than this.

Advertisement

Submitted by: the 1969DodgeChargerFan

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

There Goes Robert E. Lee

There Goes Robert E. Lee

Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Photo: eBay

Virginia is not to bad on plates. They have some odd ones like a joyful one for kicking diabetes. They have a “Sons of confederate Veterans” plate, but no stars and bars on it, just a ghosted profile of Stonewall Jackson and probably Lee. They do have a General Lee picture plate though.

Advertisement

This guy is literally one of the biggest losers in history. Why would you want to see his dumb-ass loser face on a plate?

Submitted by: FusiliJerry

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Burgär

Burgär

Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Photo: MyPlates.com

Um, this is good, actually. Also, respect to you for not saying anything and just posting the image.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Brian Hillendahl

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ruin Your Back And Your Car

Ruin Your Back And Your Car

Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Image: drive.ky.gov

We have a few, but the dumbest is probably this one. I can’t even figure out what it’s supposed to mean. Environmental sustainability through overpriced back rubs? I genuinely don’t know.

Advertisement

This is one of the most unhinged plates I’ve ever seen. I think I love it.

Submitted by: Hankel_Wankel

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Lil’ Delaware

Lil’ Delaware

Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Photo: The Delaware historic Plate Co.

The best is the Delaware historic tag. It’s the only tag smaller then standard. Plus, it gets more valuable each year.

Advertisement

It looks so stupid on every car. I don’t get why folks from Delaware like this little shit.

Submitted by: HJTravels

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

BEEFY BOYS

BEEFY BOYS

Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Photo: Ohio Cattlemen’s Association

Late to the game, but I’ll nominate the best/worst plate in Ohio

Yes, I have it on my van.

I am setting up a residence in Ohio just so I can get this plate. It fucks.

Submitted by: i86hotdogs

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Golf Is For Losers

Golf Is For Losers

Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Photo: eBay

Still not as annoying as the pro life plates

You’re very much correct. These are not as bad as anti-abortion plates. That being said, these are still rather horrible. Play a real sport, please.

Advertisement

Submitted by: 4jim

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

HEYO WHAT???

HEYO WHAT???

Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Image: Carolina Panthers

As if being a Panthers fan wasn’t embarrassing enough. Good lord, who would buy this. Oh my God. I just realized it says CP. Please, stop this.

Advertisement

Submitted by: wildbluewander

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Regal Eagle

Regal Eagle

Image for article titled The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State
Photo: eBay

This one, at any distance greater than 3 feet, looks like you’re lighting a flag on fire, and using it to douse an eagle! Every time we see one (and believe me, it’s a lot) we sing “This country’s on fiiiiIIiiiire” to the tune of “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys.

Advertisement

I can literally hear a bald eagle screeching right now. They should have put this plate on the back of the Camaro that raced in Le Mans.

Submitted by: heliotrope

Advertisement