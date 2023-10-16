The Dumbest License Plate Designs In Your State

License plates just should not be this controversial, but alas, that is not the world we live in. Apparently, even small pieces of stamped metal with writing on them can elicit strong reactions from just about everyone. Who am I to judge, though? I’m guilty of it too. There are some dumbass license plate decisions out there, and I want to complain about them. Anyway, this thinking led us to our question from last week.

We wanted to know what was the dumbest-looking license plate in the state you call home. There are some wild answers. As it turns out, there are some very racist license plate designs out there. There are also anti-abortion plates. Who knew? This is America, after all. We’ve got some great (read: not great) stuff from all over the country, too.

Well, that’s enough of me blathering. Why don’t we all take a cross-country tour of our dumbest license plates. Be warned, there’s a lot of cringe and Big Boomer Energy on this list. If you like any of these, please reconsider your life choices, because that is just tragic.