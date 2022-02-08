We’re often told that motor racing is all about showcasing cutting edge technology that will eventually trickle down into the cars us normal humans drive. And while Mercedes may be about to put an F1 engine in its AMG Project One hypercar, we haven’t yet seen that happen in Formula E. That was, at least, until DS announced its latest concept car.



Advertisement

That’s right. Citroen offshoot DS has premiered a new concept car that uses the powertrain, motors and carbon composite materials that you’ll find in its Formula E racer.

The new car, an evolution of its stunning E-Tense concept, is called the E-Tense Performance. The prototype car uses a carbon monocoque paired with a drivetrain taken straight out of the DS Techeetah Formula E racer.

This means that the car is powered by two electric motors, which produce a combined power of 600 kW: 250 kW at the front and 350 kW at the back. According to DS, this is equivalent to 815 hp and 8,000Nm of torque.

Those motors also feature Formula E levels of regenerative braking, with a capacity of 600 kW.

The car also houses a battery pack developed by DS and TotalEnergies subsidiary Saft.

Advertisement

The firm doesn’t give away too much about this new battery pack, such as its capacity or range. The only details it gives for the time being are that it will use a “bespoke design of Quartz EV Fluid solution,” which sounds fancy.



As well as all that motorsport prowess under the skin, the E-Tense Performance has the compulsory angular daytime running lights you’ll find on any self-respecting EV concept these days. DS says the edgy design comprises more than 800 individual LEDs.

Advertisement

The firm also says that instead of headlamps, the car has two cameras equipped with the ability to see the road ahead more clearly. This, it says, will enable the company to collect “useful data” in the “driving laboratory.”

But who will be allowed behind the wheel of this prototype EV? Well, DS says driving duties will fall on its two Formula E racers, Jean-Éric Vergne and Antonio Felix da Costa.

Advertisement

According to DS, the two former champions will “take turns at the wheel of the prototype to finalize its development, before beginning tests on tracks and open roads.”



Advertisement

DS doesn’t have a projected price or release date for the E-Tense Performance. Instead, it seems to be more of a proof of concept vehicle to show that Formula E technology can make its way out onto the street. Well, streets that aren’t closed for races.

But what do you think of the new car? Does its angular design mark it out as an exciting EV of the future, or is it just another over the top concept that will never see the light of day?