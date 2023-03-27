The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies

Movies

The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies

Tarantino just announced his newest film, The Movie Critic, so we wanted to check out the sweetest vehicles from his past nine movies.

By
Andy Kalmowitz
Comments (10)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

Quentin Tarantino just revealed the name of his (alleged) tenth and final film: The Movie Critic. Right now, details are scarce, but as a white man in my mid-20s who likes movies, Tarantino hold a very special place in my heart. Because I’m also a car enjoyer, it got me thinking about all of the sweet-ass vehicles he has featured in his movies over the years.

I decided to put together a list of all of my favorites, and there are some real sweet things in here — and some serious oddballs. Yes, I even found a way to include things from movies that take place before the advent of cars. I’m that good.

So, let’s take a look at some of the coolest vehicles Tarantino ever put in one of his nine previous movies. (Yes, I am combining Kill Bill into one film. Sue me.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 31

1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille - Reservoir Dogs

1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille - Reservoir Dogs

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

We start off real strong. This is actually Michael Madsen’s personal car, and it’s got plenty of room for a cop in the trunk. We’re gonna see this baby again later.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 31

1991 Acura NSX - Pulp Fiction

1991 Acura NSX - Pulp Fiction

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

The Wolf travels in style. God, the first generation NSX is a sweet car.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 31

1980 Honda Civic - Pulp Fiction

1980 Honda Civic - Pulp Fiction

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

This car will lose a battle with Marsellus Wallace. Too bad, since its such a cute little thing... and so is Bruce WIllis.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 31

1956 Chrysler New Yorker - Pulp Fiction

1956 Chrysler New Yorker - Pulp Fiction

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

This scene makes me so goddamn hungry.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 31

1986 Harley-Davidson FXR Super Glide - Pulp Fiction

1986 Harley-Davidson FXR Super Glide - Pulp Fiction

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

Zed’s dead, baby.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 31

1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu - Pulp Fiction

1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu - Pulp Fiction

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

Overdosing is bad, kids. This scene also gave birth to decades of Halloween costumes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 31

1973 Volkswagen T2 - Jackie Brown

1973 Volkswagen T2 - Jackie Brown

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

Don’t tease Robert De Niro about where he parked his T2. It will not end will for you.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 31

1975 Mercedes-Benz R107 SL - Jackie Brown

1975 Mercedes-Benz R107 SL - Jackie Brown

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

Good lord, the U.S. regulation bumpers are HATEFUL.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 31

1999 Chevrolet C-2500 Silverado - Kill Bill Vol. 1

1999 Chevrolet C-2500 Silverado - Kill Bill Vol. 1

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

This truck so perfectly captures early-2000s douche culture. It is iconic.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 31

Kawasaki ZZR 250 - Kill Bill Vol. 1

Kawasaki ZZR 250 - Kill Bill Vol. 1

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

Beatrix Kiddo is one of the biggest badasses in film history. She’s got the bike to fit.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 31

1973 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible - Kill Bill Vol. 2

1973 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible - Kill Bill Vol. 2

We will see a very similar car again soon.
We will see a very similar car again soon.
Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

A classic.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 31

1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am - Kill Bill Vol. 2

1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am - Kill Bill Vol. 2

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

The chicken... it’s screaming.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 31

1969 De Tomaso Mangusta

1969 De Tomaso Mangusta

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Miramax Films via IMCDb

Bill is a real bucket of worms.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 31

1971 Chevrolet Nova - Death Proof

1971 Chevrolet Nova - Death Proof

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Dimension Films via IMCDb

This car leads to one of the most gruesome movie scenes ever. Real messed up shit. Do not watch it while you’re eating.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 31

1970 Dodge Challenger - Death Proof

1970 Dodge Challenger - Death Proof

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Dimension Films via IMCDb

Zoë Bell is actually death proof, if you ask me.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 31

1972 Ford Mustang Grande - Death Proof

1972 Ford Mustang Grande - Death Proof

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Dimension Films via IMCDb

This could be the best Mustang, and no I will not be taking questions on the matter.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 31

1969 Dodge Charger - Death Proof

1969 Dodge Charger - Death Proof

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Dimension Films via IMCDb

Stuntman Mike is a real son of a bitch, but he gets what’s coming to him. If you’ve never seen it, I cannot recommend Death Proof highly enough. It’s a super underrated movie.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 31

1940 Volkswagen Kübelwagen - Inglorious Basterds

1940 Volkswagen Kübelwagen - Inglorious Basterds

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: The Weinstein Company via IMCDb

Die you Nazi bastards!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 31

Horsey - Django Unchained

Horsey - Django Unchained

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: The Weinstein Company via IMDb

Neigh!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 31

Horseys and a Carriage - The Hateful Eight

Horseys and a Carriage - The Hateful Eight

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: The Weinstein Company via IMDb

This movie is kind of mid if we’re being honest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 31

1973 Porsche 911S (Pretending to be a 1969 911L Sportomatic) - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

1973 Porsche 911S (Pretending to be a 1969 911L Sportomatic) - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

“The Circle Game” playing as Sharon Tate drives down the road gives me such a warm feeling.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 31

1968 Pontiac Firebird - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

1968 Pontiac Firebird - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

I’ve been to this restaurant! It’s very good.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 31

1968 Lincoln Continental - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

1968 Lincoln Continental - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

Oh, Cliff Booth. You silly, silly man. Don’t throw people at stunt coordinators’ cars.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 31

International Harvester Metro Mite - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

International Harvester Metro Mite - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

Manson loves his Twinkies.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 31

1950 MG TD - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

1950 MG TD - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

Roman Polanski has good taste in cars... only cars. Nothing else.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 31

1959 Ford Fairlane 500 Galaxie - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

1959 Ford Fairlane 500 Galaxie - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

Fun fact: Tarantino had the option to use the actual 500 the Manson Family drove on the night of the murders, but he decided it was “too creepy.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 31

1967 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

1967 Cadillac Fleetwood Eldorado - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

All Cadillacs should still look like this.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 31

1968 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

1968 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia Convertible - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

Objectively, this is one of the best driving scenes in movie history.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 31

1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

1966 Cadillac Coupe DeVille - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Image for article titled The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies
Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing via IMCDb

Your eyes do not deceive you. This is Michael Marsden’s Cadillac from Reservoir Dogs. I just love that.

Advertisement

31 / 31