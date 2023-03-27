The Coolest Cars Quentin Tarantino Has Featured in His Movies

Quentin Tarantino just revealed the name of his (alleged) tenth and final film: The Movie Critic. Right now, details are scarce, but as a white man in my mid-20s who likes movies, Tarantino hold a very special place in my heart. Because I’m also a car enjoyer, it got me thinking about all of the sweet-ass vehicles he has featured in his movies over the years.

I decided to put together a list of all of my favorites, and there are some real sweet things in here — and some serious oddballs. Yes, I even found a way to include things from movies that take place before the advent of cars. I’m that good.

So, let’s take a look at some of the coolest vehicles Tarantino ever put in one of his nine previous movies. (Yes, I am combining Kill Bill into one film. Sue me.)