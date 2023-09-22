The Cool New Honda We Were Begging For Will Come To The U.S. After All

Everyone seems to love an adventure bike. After all, they’re kind of perfect — capable, comfortable, able to do anything and everything all of the time. So when Honda introduced its middleweight ADV for the European market, we here in the States begged for it. I begged for it. Turns out, begging works.

The Honda Transalp 750 has officially been confirmed for the U.S. market. This, alone, isn’t all that surprising, given that midsize ADVs are a hot-selling segment that every OEM seems eager to jump into. What is surprising, however, is just how cheap the Transalp will be when it hits our shores: $9,999.

Much like its bigger brother, the Africa Twin, the Transalp doesn’t get its red, white, and blue colorway in the U.S. for its launch year. Instead, we get a black-and-red color scheme, same as the Twin did. Maybe next year on those classic Honda colors.

The bike’s spec sheet looks just like it did in Europe: A 755cc 270-degree parallel twin engine, 21 inch front wheel, 7.9 inches of front suspension travel with 7.5 in the rear — all classic middleweight ADV specs.