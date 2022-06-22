The Citroën My Ami Buggy has sold out , and it only took 17 minutes and 28 seconds. Every single reservation for the tiny Citroën EV was spoken for within minutes, with a limited production run of 50 electric cars. Keep in mind that Citroën offered the My Ami Buggy only in France, and not throughout the EU.

France may be a sizable market, but it’s nowhere near the size of markets where such small EVs are massively popular, like China, where the Wuling Mini EV is king. Still, the My Ami Buggy selling out in 18 minutes or less is impressive.

A total of 1,800 customers expressed their interest in the My Ami Buggy, and were vying for their chance to own the off-road themed Buggy. Citroën notes the first My Ami reservation came in just shy of 3 minutes after sales went live on the microsite. And 15 minutes later, they were all gone.

Advertisement

That’ll leave some 1,750 My Ami Buggy fans without the special edition, but there are plenty of other Amis to choose from. The French carmaker, which is owned by parent company Stellantis, also says the very first customer that reserved their Buggy will have his name inscribed into the Buggy’s numbered plaque. Citroën goes on to say the EV “will be delivered wherever the customer wants,” but that’s not entirely true, is it? What if, say, that customer wanted the My Ami delivered to the U.S.? Dammit, Citroën, just give us a shot. Please.

The My Ami has enjoyed mild success throughout markets in Europe, where Citroën has sold 21,000 models. Its success might have something to do with its accessibility and price. Anyone over 15 years old can legally operate the My Ami on public roads, because it’s classified as a quadricycle. And the My Ami starts at €8,750 in its home market, which is about $9,230 at current exchange rates. The special edition My Ami Buggy, however, carried a small premium for a starting price of €9,790, or around $10,328.



Citroën doesn’t specify how many of the 21,000 My Ami EVs sold are fleet vehicles. I imagine a good portion of the Amis are going to the commercial sector, because the My Ami Cargo seems like a practical vehicle for last-mile deliveries in cities. Many European cities, including Paris, are cracking down on combustion-powered vehicles or outright banning these. But whether the My Ami is delivering boxes in the city or cruising on the beach, the EV is proving to pretty popular.