The Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept is getting a limited production run to be sold starting on June 21. Citroën will make just 50 of these EVs, so I’ll lead with the bad news first: T hey will not be sold in the U.S., presumably because we don’t deserve the My Ami Buggy. Many other neat EVs haven’t made it to the U.S. and probably never will, but this is quite a shame given the timing. Because the Citroën My Ami Buggy looks like the perfect summer EV.

Apparently, it’s not just the U.S. that doesn’t deserve the My Ami Buggy since Citroën will sell the My Ami Buggy exclusively in its home market of France. I don’t blame the French carmaker for keeping the cute little EV for itself, even if the final production model is very different than the concept it debuted in 2021.

When we first saw the My Ami Buggy, it was with a heavily modified off-road theme. Neon g reen accents set off its gnarly door-less design, and the Buggy came with off-road tires, a roof-mounted spare, an LED light bar and a “bull bar” bumper mounted under its armored headlights. The Buggy was a breezy take on an EV off-roader, or any off-roader, period. Like a Meyers Manx for the EV age.

Advertisement

Citroën calls the My Ami Buggy muscular and robust (link in Spanish,) which I’m unsure is the best way to describe it. I kind of love the carmaker’s definition of muscular and robust is, if I’m honest. And to be fair, the My Ami Buggy keeps some of the looks from the concept. The production model won’t be completely door-less, opting for horizontal bars for doors to keep passengers inside. Jeep Wrangler fans, take note. But it does have a partially removable soft-top!

The Buggy remains Khaki green but loses the neon accents. The wheels are also slightly different but are the same color as those of the concept: 14-inch gold wheels wrapped in road-going rubber instead of knobby tires. That ought to leave the My Ami’s 46-mile electric range and 28 mile per hour top speed intact. And in case you didn’t remember, the My Ami can be driven by anyone over the age of 15 since it’s classified differently than other EVs abroad. Meaning, the My Ami Buggy really is a friend to most drivers, old and young alike.

Citroën says the My Ami Buggy will go to the 50 owners in early August, which is cutting it close for fully-electric beach cruises. In any case, I’m sure there’s a French beach that’ll still be suitable for Buggy runs, sans doors and roof.