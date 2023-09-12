Here Are The Car Features You'd Pay A Subscription Fee For

What you see above is the all new 2024 Kia EV9. It’ll be the first of Kia’s models to have upgradable and subscription-based features that you can purchase through an online marketplace/app called Kia Connect. Many of you might hate this, but unfortunately this looks to be the future of vehicle ownership, a future we can’t escape.

Advertisement

Because of that, last week we asked readers what subscription-based car features would they be willing to pay for. Seeing as it doesn’t look like automakers are going to change their mind about these things anytime soon, you might as well start thinking about ones you might be enticed to open your wallet for. There were their answers.