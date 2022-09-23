Brabus has decided to take a page out of Danny DeVito’s playbook and get real weird with it. Friends, I give you the Brabus P 900 Rocket Edition. If you’re a bit confused as to what you’re looking at, don’t worry. I am too, but it’s pretty much a Mercedes-AMG G63 with a short truck bed glued to the back. Oh… and it also makes 900 horsepower. And only 10 are being made.

The P 900 Rocket Edition looks like if you put a mini-truck into a copier machine and hit 150 percent. There’s something off about it, but to my ruined brain it looks cool. Anyway, it’s typical Brabus up front. That is to say it’s a bit much, but it does keep with the company’s usual ostentatious design language. It’s got some massive wheels to go along with that idea — 24-inch monoblocks grace all four corners. Throughout the entire truck are numerous “Rocket Red” and carbon fiber accents.

If all of that wasn’t enough for you, the P 900 has a transparent hood. Yes, this is a front-engined vehicle with a view of the engine so you can enjoy it at anytime? And it’s not some half measure like the C6 Corvette ZR1.

The 4.5-liter twin-turbo V8 that pushes out 900 horsepower and 922 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough power to get this weird lil (huge) guy from 0-60 mph in about 3.7 seconds. Keep your foot in it and P 900 will top out at 174 mph.

The exhaust and sound of the powerplant are routed through a high-performance exhaust system with full-carbon tailpipe trims located in the usual G-Wagen place: Side dump, right in front of the rear wheels. None of this, of course, takes into account that there’s a truck bed in the back that’s finished with carbon side walls and a roll bar. What the hell, Brabus? Who is actually going to use that?

Inside is two-tone leather with an “extravagant” seashell diamond quilting pattern. Yes, Brabus itself called the pattern extravagant. There are red accents all throughout the interior as well, in keeping with the Rocket Red aesthetic. Brabus also says there are a number of interior elements that have been finished in the “Heritage” brand pattern. They pay tribute to the year Brabus was founded – 1977 – with a number of “77” signets.

The company calls the P900 a “purebred Brabus Masterpiece.” Sure, why not? In a world where the majority of cars are starting to look the same, I suppose it’s a good thing Brabus is going so left field with this rig. Is it for everyone? Absolutely not, but hey, who are we to judge?



None of that really matters though, since you will almost certainly never see one. Like we said earlier, only 10 are being made and they cost over $640,000 a pop. So, if you don’t like it, you’ve got nothing to worry about.