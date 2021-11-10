Whatever sparks your desire to head off-grid for a few hours, days or weeks, the automotive world has created a raft of vehicles to help get you there.
Earlier today, we asked what you thought was the best car for going off-grid. Here are some of your answers.
Maltec 80
“Turbo-diesel, five-speed manual, triple locked 80 series with a carbon fiber camp shell that is completely practical and actually lighter than you might guess. Extended range fuel tanks, onboard water, lithium power, solar, etc etc.”
This camper conversion based off a Toyota Land Cruiser does seem to tick all the boxes. The modified truck comes with an upgraded chassis, drivetrain and suspension, as well as a cabin with sleeping space, a kitchen and warm water system.
Suggested by: hammerheadfistpunch
A Box Van
“You’re going to want some level of sustainable electricity (preferably solar), somewhere to cook, some clean water, a place to sh*t, a place to sleep, and a place to do some level of work on a laptop.
“Ultimately, most people should just look into a tow-behind camper. That said, let’s say you wanted to go a little more stealth or urban stealth. Then you have box trucks and utility trailer conversions.
“The key is not having too many doors, windows, or stuff on top that gives it away.”
If you want to sneak up on the outdoors, this poster thinks a box van conversion could be key. With no attention paid to aerodynamics, a box van would offer ample space if you wanted to live off-grid.
Suggested by: ninety-9
Any Jeep
“My Jeep. 06 Unlimited manual rubi soft top. It can clamber, lighter-weight compared to the diesel wk2 we’re driving. I also use it to mow a meadow, so it does double duty (not just as a car). And when off-grid, no need to drive highways, so fuel economy is not that relevant.”
Jeeps were a popular choice today, due to their rugged build, off-road capabilities and space for anything you might want to take on your outdoor adventure.
Suggested by: anonimious
Take To The Skies
“A flying car, that is to say a helicopter is the best car to use to get away from it all. Fly up the mountain, find somewhere reasonably flat away from all the usual trails, land and unload your tent, spend a few days then fly back down (or don’t, if the apocalypse comes, just stay there until fires and looters burn out).”
Suggested by: skeffles
Mercedes Sprinter
“For me, with a decent budget, I’m probably going with a Mercedes Sprinter van 4X4 camper conversion. Yes – it’s a little pricier – but you get reliability, convenience and comfort.
“Yes, it’ll be a little more unwieldy than something smaller. But that’s a compromise you have to make if you want enough room to get outside for a while and be somewhat comfortable.”
A rugged van converted into an RV seems like the obvious choice for an off-grid adventurer. The Mercedes Sprinter can be purchased with three different engines, ranging from a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel making 161hp to a 3.0-liter V6 that makes 190hp.
Suggested by: z2221344
Something Out The Military Spares Cupboard
“My first thought was a military truck. They are designed to be off-grid. I know a guy that really wants an old 6Ton with the old Kaiser engine. Sure, way down on power, but the engine has hardly any parts and none of them break.”
If anyone knows off-grid travel, it’s the military. The US military’s arsenal of motorized transport could help you tackle any terrain in almost all conditions.
Suggested by: yeardley68
VW Variant
“Any air-cooled VW. These cars are so damn simple that most roadside repairs can be made with a piece of wire, pliers and maybe zipties. These cars can withstand decades of abuse while refusing to die. They’re light, so it’s harder to get one stuck on the mud in an apocalypse setting.
“My choice for a perfect bug out vehicle is a late Brazilian-market VW Variant II, which looks like a long Brasilia. Lots of cargo space on the frunk and on the back, lightweight, easy to work onto and can be made into serious off-roader vehicle.”
“A long bed 4x4 pickup with a high-rise camper top. LEER has always made good fiberglass tops, of which I’ve had a few. I’ve had aluminum ones too, but the LEER tops are more aero and don’t get dents etc.
“The high-rise caps don’t get roof racks, but they do have more living space if you want to do that kind of thing.”
The all-American pickup truck can be accessorized to meet your needs. They are also rugged enough to survive most conditions, and have space for all your gear in the back.
Suggested by: toxonix001
Toyota Prius
“Hear me out: No, it may not get you down some crazy Jeep trail, but that’s not the only place to go off grid. And once you’re off-grid, it’s awfully nice to be able to do things like run your air conditioner all night without having to leave the engine idle the whole time.
“A Prius can run the AC for a good while off battery and only run the engine occasionally to recharge. Between that and being a hatchback with enough space for almost any adult to lie stretched out in the back, it makes a pretty fantastic place to spend the night off-grid.”
A left field, but well-explained choice. Can you see yourself touring the wilderness in a Prius one day?
Suggested by: nemebean
VW Transporter
“Primer gray 1957 VW six door transporter. I know because I camped in mine in places like the Mojave, the Dalles and Olympic National Park 50 years ago. Never failed to get me there and back out even if it had to do it on three cylinders.”
The ultimate off-grid vehicle for anyone living out their hippie fantasy. The humble VW van might not go very fast, but it packs space for all your essentials, and looks good doing it.
