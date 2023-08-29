These Are The Best Automotive Decisions You've Ever Made

This one is easy - paying $4500 for a 2008 Base model Honda Fit with a 5 speed. 105,000 on the clock. This was in 2018. Since then, I’ve lost count how many times I found myself relying on the amazing design features unique to this vehicle.

I’ve used it to haul a massive Epilog laser cutter, a full-size fridge, a full size Miter saw on on a collapsible stand, countless wood studs, plywood sheets, ladders, and all sorts of other awkwardly proportioned shit as I worked on building out the interior in my new place. The cargo bay took it all. ...albeit the fridge was playing peekaboo out of the trunk on the 405.

And then, a car wash and a simple vacuum later - seats go up, and suddenly I’m on a 2 hour drive with my wife and two friends! We’re going from LA to the mountains on New Years Day! Slippery roads? no problem. TCS and ABS sorted it all out as a team effort just fine. Had they not - I’m still not worried. the Fit’s roof will support its weight upside down. And in any right-side-up collisions - the interior is shrowded with airbags: can’t throw a racketball in there without hitting an SRS stamp.

Fast forward six months, and we’re on our annual roadtrip! And not a short one - it’s taking us from LA to Zion, through the Utah canyon country, down to Sedona, and back home by way of the 10. On the last leg of the trip, I fill up in Phoenix for $25 (this was 2020, things were different), and the car is just about on empty as we pull into our local Chevron here in downtown LA. $25 to cross a whole state!!

And if nothing else, as I’m simply running errands around the charming roads winding through the hills of east LA, without any weight in the back, and with the 5 speed stick, this thing is an absolute rally group B wannabe! Even the countless potholes our neck of the woods is famous for are of no bother for the little Fit, it zips around them like a gokart, or takes them in stride - the car is light, suspension doesn’t mind. Tires? $75 ea at Sears.

All stock, ran when parked, runs right now, will run for as long as it’s in my possession. I fully intend to keep it for decades. And 20 years from now, and realistically on its second L15, I look forward to teaching whatever kids we will have how to drive in it.

The Fit is Go.