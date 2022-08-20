Special edition Bentleys usually don’t deal in half-measures. They either have huge power or crazy luxury or zany styling. The forthcoming Bentley Batur — named for an Indonesian mountain and crater lake — has all three . It’ll also be limited to just 18 examples and cost a staggering $1,995,097 before taxes or options.

But wait, the ridiculous figures don’t stop there. While the new body will be a preview of battery-electric Bentleys to come, the Batur will be proudly powered by petrol. Its retuned W12 engine will produce 737.56 pound-feet of torque, which isn’t quite full-size diesel truck territory, but friends, it’s not far off. It also makes 729 horsepower, which is pretty good, but in a world where a 797-horsepower Dodge starts at less than $80,000, it’s kind of not worth talking about. It’s also not the point.

Options on the Batur include natural fiber composite (Porsche is doing this on some of its race- car body parts, and we love it), lightweight titanium, and 3D-printed 18-karat gold touches . The idea of lightweight parts on a Bentley GT car is kinda funny since Bentley GTs usually weigh as much as two-and-a-half of Public Enemy’s uzis at the minimum, but I digress.



The Batur is slated to make its official debut in Monterey on Saturday, August 20, at an event for Bentley customers. If you want to order one, Mr. or Ms. I Just Sold My Startup , it’s too late. They’re all spoken for. Sorry.