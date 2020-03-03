The BAC In 'BAC Mono' Stands For 'Barely Any Changes'

Image : BAC

BAC first teased the idea of a new car back in June of last year, but this new car is pretty much the same as the old car. Well, it only looks the same. According to the people who build the thing, this new Mono shares nothing with its predecessor except a single-seat open-cockpit layout and a penchant for going really fast and melting the driver’s face. Still, I can’t get over how similar it looks to the car it replaces. I guess we’ll just have to take their word for it.

I mean, just look at this thing! Here’s a 2015 model which recently sold on Bring A Trailer. Same same, right? I guess not.

Advertisement

Image : Bring A Trailer

If you were to hit this car with the measuring tool on your iPhone, you’d discover that it sits about 0.8 inches lower than the old car, and its overall length has been reduced by nearly an inch. The frontal area is smaller, making the new Mono slightly more aerodynamic. Even so, the top speed of the new car remains unchanged at 170 miles per hour.



The new Mono features a turbocharged Ford-based 2.3-liter engine co-developed with Mountune which produces 295 lb-ft of torque and 332 horsepower, up 27 from the old naturally aspirated mill. Specially designed for the BAC, the new engine features a dry-sump system to help lower the car’s center of gravity.

Advertisement

The company says it moved to turbocharged power as a way to keep the car emissions legal, while passing the new EU drive-by-noise legislation. It’s not only more powerful, but it’s still totally road legal.

Advertisement

Because the new Mono’s turbocharged driveline adds a bit more weight than the old motor, the firm had to find new ways to reduce weight. The biggest move in this department was a new set of wheels which now weigh just 4.8 pounds per corner, a 35 percent reduction in wheel weight. It also features a carbon fiber floor, lightweight AP Racing brake calipers, carbon ceramic brake rotors, and graphene-enhanced carbon fiber body panels. It’s a full 22 pounds lighter than the outgoing model.

Advertisement

1,257 pounds. ONE-THOUSAND TWO-HUNDRED FIFTY-SEVEN POUNDS! With more power and less weight, the new Mono is capable of a 0-60 sprint in a stunning 2.7 seconds.

Advertisement

Despite being named after the dreaded kissing disease, the Mono is still the best looking thing to come out of Liverpool, and I wouldn’t mind giving it a snog. I think I’ll take my BAC in BLAC.

Advertisement

If you want one of your own, it’ll cost you £165,950 in the UK. That’s a lot of pounds for not a lot of pounds. At current conversion rates that’s about 212,500 dead presidents.