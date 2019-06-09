Image: BAC

Just like Pikachu evolving into a stronger and more focused Raichu, the Briggs Automotive Company has introduced the Thunder Stone to its single-seat Mono sports car, and it’s changing ostensibly for the better. It has been training for this moment since 2011, and the car is changing to keep up with the incredibly fast paced world of sporting motor cars. On July 4th, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the new Mono will make its public debut.

While I’m sure it wasn’t the intent, being that the car maker and the site of its launch are in the UK, but I find it incredibly fitting that a new single-seat road-going sports car will be unveiled on our famed Independence Day. It takes quite a lot of independence to drive the Mono, because you’re always on your own. It’s a bit like a four-wheeled motorcycle, and I absolutely adore it.

With a 2.3-liter Ford engine and a Hewland sequential gearbox, the current Mono is like a race car for the road with minimalist bodywork and minimalist everything else to go along with it. I can’t wait to see what the company does for the Mono’s second act. I’d guess it will involve more power, more grip, and more speed. How can you build on perfection?