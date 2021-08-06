Porsche is celebrating 25 years of Manthey Racing with a special edition model. The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 commemorates the founding of Manthey in 1996 and brings together the expertise of both companies, which is extensive .



Advertisement

The GT2 draws inspiration from Manthey’s 911 GT3 R, which Porsche says is referred to as “Grello” by fans. That GT3 helped Manthey get it s seventh overall victory at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, and Manthey’s worked on a similar Porsche before, the GT2 RS MR, a record-setting model.



The 911 GT2 Clubsport 25 was co- developed, with both companies collaborating on the design and it’s based on the GT2 Clubsport. It has the same 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six, which makes about 690 horses. Power is sent to the rear wheels through Porsche’s PDK, a dual-clutch seven- speed auto transmission. The car also comes with an FIA-spec roll cage. This new model also has a wider track than the car it’s based on.

The aero and exterior flair is where this special edition differs from the regular GT2 RS Clubsport, which is not exactly “ regular” to begin with. The longstanding designer of Porsche’s race cars, Grant Larson, says:

Manthey contributed the basic concept and the technical ideas, with Porsche providing the final design. We used the characteristic colour scheme of Manthey’s ‘Grello’ to specifically highlight certain functional areas of the vehicle.”

The neon highlights are supposed to emphasize important body work like the vents and inlets, but overall, it feels a little muted. I mean, if you’re gonna run a wing like that, why not do it with some color?

The carmaker will make only 30 of these, and Porsche expects to deliver them in January of 2022. The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 will cost €525,000, or about just less than $618,000. For that much money, this car needs a brighter finish. It needs way more Grello.

Advertisement



