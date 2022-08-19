Kia is making some bold performance moves in the world of electric vehicles . The 2023 Kia EV6 GT ups the performance ante by bringing supercar rivaling performance with electric efficiency.

A regular EV6 is already quick. The 320-horsepower EV6 GT-Line hits 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. But Kia thought it could do better, and it threw on all the EV performance goodies it could.



A 77.4 kWh battery pack powers both a front-mounted 160 kW motor and a rear-mounted 270 kW motor. Total combined output is a sportscar-like 576 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque. With that kind of power, Kia says the EV6 GT can hit 60 mph in 3.4 WTF seconds.

And just in case you thought they were making this up, Kia got AMCI (the same independent company that proved that the K5 GT was a better sports sedan than a BMW 330i ) to pit the EV6 GT against a Ferrari Roma and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo. The EV6 beat them both.



Kia also ensured that the EV6 is more than just straight-line performance. It boasts a sport suspension with electronically controlled dampers and what Kia is describing as “unique front suspension performance components. ” There’s also an e-LSD (electronic limited-slip differential) with torque vectoring to help with cornering.

When it comes to bringing this all down from speed, larger brakes have been fitted. The front gets 15-inch discs while the rear gets 14.2, both of which are ventilated and have monoblock calipers. All of this rides on 21-inch Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.



Of course, there’s the gimmicky performance features that are slowly becoming more normal now. Along with the usual Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow drive modes, Kia threw in three more: GT Drive Mode, My Drive Mode, and Drift Mode. GT Drive Mode is essentially Sport + and optimizes the suspension, limited-slip differential , braking, and steering. My Drive Mode lets a driver fine-tune the vehicle settings to their liking. Drift Mode is…well drift mode. It sends all 576 hp to the rear wheels for some slidey goodness.



Keen-eyed observers will be able to tell the EV6 GT apart by a slightly different front and rear facia with a spoiler and diffuser. There’s also a special 21-inch wheel design and bright neon brake calipers.

Inside, there are more neon accents, some kind of strip ed design on the dash and center armrest, and unique seats. Now Kia says that these seats are special lightweight bucket seats covered in vegan leather and suede.



You’re probably wondering how this thing actually performs as an EV. Unfortunately, with all those high-power goodies comes with a bit of a compromise . The EV6 GT has the lowest range in the entire EV6 lineup at just 206 miles. But if you’re in a hurry and need to charge, it does have 800V fast charging capability. Kia says the EV6 GT can get to a 70 percent charge in less than 18 minutes with a 350 kW charger. That should come in handy as you’ll be charging this thing often if you drive it the way Kia intended.



The 2023 EV6 GT goes on sale in Q4 of this year with pricing to be announced at a later date.

