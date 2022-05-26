So many people spend so much time complaining about how modern cars look. “Everything is so boring now,” they say, along with “the Integra has too many doors.” We’ve all heard people moaning about how “you can’t tell cars apart any more without looking at the badge.” Those people need look no further than Kia and Hyundai for a dose of truly unique styling.

We’ve driven the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 before, repeatedly, but never before have we had the chance to really live with them. This weekend, that’s my goal: Put one of the best-looking EVs on the market through its paces on a long holiday weekend in the New England suburbs.

My chariot for the test will be the Kia EV6, a rear-wheel drive GT-Line model. Rural Connecticut seems like a pretty accurate setting given how I suspect most of these vehicles will be used: parked in single-family garages and used to ferry people to work, shopping, and the occasional boba tea stop.

On those metrics, how will the EV6 perform? Will it be plush, comfortable, and fade into the background over pothole-filled roads? Will its charging range be manageable using 120V household outlets and the occasional Level 2 charger while out and about? Will it be too pretty, causing whiplash injuries in the Big Y parking lot as people crane their necks to see it pass by?

These are my questions, but what are yours? I’ll have the car for the full weekend, so I’ll have time to explore all the little details and nitpicks that matter when something becomes your only car. If you want to know cargo capacity, lumbar adjustment, or how many Hot Wheels cars can fit in the glovebox, leave your questions below. Also, maybe send in a Hot Wheel, because I do not have enough to measure with.