Earlier this week, I got a chance to put some electric technology to the test during the Texas Auto Writer Association’s Spring Roundup. I put the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Polestar 2 through some basic paces, and I want to know what it is you want to know about these vehicles — including how they compare to one another!

Keep in mind that these were brief cruises — about an hour each — so I didn’t have a chance to test out things like battery life, charging, and more that you might be able to read about from other reviewers.

But I’m happy to answer other questions. I can compare rides, build quality, and ease of technology. I can compare storage and passenger space. I can give you my preferences. Your wish is my command!

If you want some light reading to help you formulate your questions, we at Jalopnik have actually reviewed all three cars before. Jalopnik alums Jason Torchinsky took on the Polestar 2 while David Tracy conquered the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Each of these stories will help you get a better sense of the vehicle in question; I’m here to help synthesize the basic points into one easy to read blog.

From an incredibly overhead point of view, none of the vehicles were bad, but there were some features that might make one buyer turn up their nose while another would go absolutely feral. Are you a fan of the cavernous EV6, or is it too dank in there for you? Is the Ioniq 5 spacious, or does it feel more upright than a U-Haul? Do you like the modern luxury hotel look of the Polestar 2, or is it just too spartan for your tastes?

And while I didn’t have a chance to drive it earlier this week, I’ve also driven the Volkswagen ID.4; I’m happy to add that comparison as well.