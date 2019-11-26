The 360-HP Cadillac CT5-V Doesn't Have ATS-V Power But It Will Cost $20,000 Less

Cadillac’s new crop of V-Series cars is a lot more diluted than the outgoing one—although we’re now promised that bigger and better is on the way—and, in a logical world, weaker cars mean weaker price tags. That’s exactly the case, since the 360-horsepower 2020 CT5-V will run anyone interested just under $50,000.

That’s compared to the outgoing 2019 ATS-V and CTS-V’s starting prices of $68,790 and $87,990. Power costs money, and the ATS-V and CTS-V gave buyers 464 HP and 640 HP, respectively.

Reports came out Tuesday that Cadillac had announced CT5-V pricing, although there’s no mention of it on the company’s social media or press website. But the V-Series trim is in the configurator for the CT5, showing that the rear-wheel-drive version will start at $48,690 and all-wheel drive will run a buyer at least $51,290. Selecting a bunch of random, overpriced options and accessories with no care for what you’re actually choosing, as one does, can get the AWD version to just over $70,000.

One of the numbers above might sound a bit off, because the 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 in the CT5-V was announced with a somewhat disappointing (at least for power-crazed V fanatics) 355 HP and 400 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers have grown to a stunning... 360 HP and 405 lb-ft, as shown in the configurator. It will certainly be very noticeable behind the wheel.

As far as stats, prices and options go, Jalopnik has asked Cadillac if there’s any information we’re missing. We’ll update this story if we hear back.



The CT5-V isn’t the high-performance, respectably-monstrous V car we’ve all been used to, and it thus got not-great reception at its debut in May. After, Cadillac said models were on the way to take the V-Series “to the next level” and give buyers a “track-capable experience.” We haven’t heard much since.

But until then, there’s a new V car in the family, and it’ll cost you less than the old ones—even if it isn’t quite what you asked for.