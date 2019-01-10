The 325 HP 2020 Cadillac CT4-V Starts At $45,490

Photo: Cadillac

We’ve already complained the newly-designated 2020 Cadillac CT4-V’s horsepower output is disappointing, as its measly 325 HP doesn’t recall the tire-melting thunder we’re used to from V cars. Now we know it starts at $45,490, and it’s not a bad value in the crowd it’s in.

Additionally, Cadillac also announced pricing for the rest of the CT4 lineup.

The base CT4 Luxury trim starts at an MSRP of $33,990 including destination fees. It costs $2,600 to option all-wheel drive, which also comes nicely bundled with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, bringing the price up to $36,590.

The next level up CT4 Premium Luxury starts at $38,490, but the option for all-wheel drive is even pricier on this trim at $3,200 because it’s bundled with heated steering and both heated and cooled seats. That puts you at $41,690.

Then there’s the CT4 Sport starting at $39,590, or $42,190 if you pay the $2,600 for all-wheel drive which is again bundled with heated seats and steering.

And finally, the CT4-V rear-wheel drive starts at $45,490, but all-wheel drive is only a $1,100 option bringing the price up to $46,590. Here’s a handy graphic from Cadillac:

Just for reference, the marginally larger and almost virtually indistinguishable 2020 Cadillac CT5 starts at $37,890.

Back when Cadillac first announced its new generation of sedans, the CT5 was meant to replace both the CTS and ATS in the lineup and be a competitor to the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes C-Class, Audi A4 and the like.

The CT4, however, is supposed to be more of an A3, CLA and even 2 Series Coupe competitor. Unlike most of those, its advantage is rear-wheel drive if you want it.

The only catch is that the CT4's wheelbase is identical to the ATS wheelbase, and the CT4 is actually over three inches longer overall than the ATS. Interior headroom, legroom and shoulder room are also all marginally improved over the older sedan. So really, it didn’t end up being smaller than the ATS at all, which is weird.

Regardless, every CT4 except the V gets Cadillac’s 2.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged four-cylinder with 237 HP and 238 lb-ft of torque standard, and that comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The CT4-V gets a bigger 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder tuned to 325 HP and 380 lb-ft of torque with a 10-speed auto. The same engine is optional on the premium luxury trim too, but only puts out 309 HP and 348 lb-ft and also requires the 10-speed auto.

More powerful V versions are coming, we’re told. Just not soon enough.

