The 2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition Also Gets A Set Of Custom Leather Accessories

Texas loves pickup trucks. So much so that a new truck usually drops at the Texas State Fair. That tradition continues this year with Toyota showing a brand new limited edition of its Tundra pickup called the Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition.

You’re probably saying to yourself “How is this a limited edition when Toyota already sells a 1794 trim of the Tundra?” Well, you’d be right. Toyota does sell a trim of the Tundra called 1794 Edition that sits above the Tundra Platinum but below the TRD Pro. This new truck isn’t quite that though.



First, a bit of backstory: the name for the 1794 Edition comes from the name of the ranch that used to sit on the land where the factory that builds the Tundra is now . The 1794 Limited Edition builds on the standard 1794 Edition by coming with a more luxurious interior and off-road goodies. Think of it as a combination of the 1794 Edition and TRD Pro.



To create a truly premium interior, Toyota collaborated with Saddleback Leather to create an exclusive leather for the 1794 Limited Edition. Along with the seats, this premium leather covers the lower part of the dash, doors, and the center armrest.

Buyers won’t just get to enjoy this leather when they’re inside the Tundra. In a move reminiscent of exclusive cars like Ferraris and Rolls Royces, the 1794 Limited Edition comes with a set of accessories covered in the same premium leather as the interior: an overnight bag, an owner’s manual cover, a key glove, a small pouch, and a tool roll.



Buyers of the 1794 Limited Edition also have to be OK with getting it in a single configuration: It’s only available on the Crew Max cab configuration with the 5.5-foot bed, four-wheel drive, and the 437-horsepower i-Max hybrid V6. It’ll be ready to tackle tough trails though. Standard off-road features include upgraded FOX suspension internal bypass shocks with internal piggyback reservoirs, a 1.1-inch lift, and an “off-road inspired” wheel and tire combo.



Other unique design features that’ll set it apart from the standard 1794 Edition include blacked-out exterior accents, dark chrome grille, body side moldings, a unique tailgate, and an embossed limited edition label for the interior.



This won’t be a new regular trim as Toyota is only making 1,500 and there’s no word on pricing yet. The 2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition is set to hit dealer lots in spring 2024.

