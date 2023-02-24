The 2024 Subaru Impreza Starts at Just $24,085

Subaru has released pricing for the all-new 2024 Impreza. In a world of ever-rising car prices, it’s great to see a new car model that’s still relatively affordable. And compared to many cars on the market, the new Impreza is a bargain. Including a $1,090 destination charge, the 2024 Impreza starts at $24,085.

Subaru made a surprising move with the new Impreza. Those wanting a sedan will have to look elsewhere as it’s only available as a hatchback for the new model year. Two engines are available. Base and Sport trims of the Impreza are powered by a 2.0L boxer four that puts out 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque. Keeping in the sporty nature of the trim, the RS gets a 2.5L boxer four that puts out 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. No manual transmission is available. A CVT is standard on all trims no matter what engine you choose. You do get the option of paddle shifters for an eight-speed manual mode on Sport and RS. For safety, all trims also come standard with the latest version of Subaru’s Eyesight suite of driver safety assistance features.



The base Impreza comes pretty well equipped for a car with a starting price under $25,000. You get features like swiveling LED headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, welcome lighting, and a USB-A charging port. The only option available on the base trim is 16-inch silver painted alloy wheels for $350.



Moving up to the Impreza Sport will cost you $26,085. That gains you selectable drive modes called SI-Drive that Subaru describes gives the Impreza a “fun to drive, sporty feel, ” 18-inch dark gray alloy wheels, and a sport-tuned suspension. Inside you get the huge 11.6-inch center touchscreen, push-button start, USB-C charging ports, and black cloth seating with red stitching. The Impreza Sport’s only option is a $1,900 package that comes with a power moon roof, blind spot and rear cross-traffic alert that’s weirdly not included with the standard Eyesight assistance suite and an all-weather package.



If you want all that and a little driving fun with your Impreza, you can move into the RS trim for $28,975. Along with the bigger engine, you get paddle shifters, the Sport trims option package features as standard, unique RS-specific exterior features like unique badging, black finish on the grille mirrors and spoilers, 18-inch dark gray wheels, and even better LED headlights.



Inside the RS there are features like sport seats with red bolsters, RS badging on the floor mats, leather-wrapped wheel and shifter, wireless phone charger, and aluminum pedals. The only option for the RS is a $2,070 package that comes with a 10-speaker, 432-watt Harmon Kardon audio system, power moonroof, and a 10-way power driver’s seat.



With affordable pricing, fun-to-drive Sport and RS trims, and a hatchback body style that’s becoming increasingly rare, Subaru may win over buyers who want something more unique than your typical run-of-the-mill Corolla, Civic, and Sentra. The 2023 Subaru Impreza is set to go on sale this summer.

