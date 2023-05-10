The 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS Is a 718 Cayman GT4 RS With No Roof

Porsche is going wild for 2024. Get ready for some glorious engine sounds as Porsche is launching its most powerful mid-engine roadster yet in the new 718 Spyder RS.

Porsche says the 718 Spyder RS is a “counterpart” to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, which is to say that it’s a 718 Cayman GT4 RS convertible which is a glorious thing. The centerpiece of the 718 Spyder RS is the 4.0 liter six-cylinder boxer engine. It makes 493 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque. With a 9,000 rpm redline, it should sound beautiful under full throttle. W ith the short throw seven-speed PDK transmission, the Spyder RS will blast to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, according to Porsche . Keep the throttle pinned to the floor and it’ll top out at 191 mph.



Advertisement

All the performance goodies you’d expect from an RS are there. A full aero package — almost identical to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS — consists of a CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic) hood with an air outlet just above the front bumper, NACA ducts for improved brake cooling, bumper-mounted side blades for increased downforce, front lip spoiler that Porsche says is smaller than the one on the Cayman, and a ducktail spoiler in place of the big wing that the Cayman has. Even the manually operated top has been designed to be lightweight. Porsche says the two-part top, which consists of a sunshield and weather protector, weighs just over 40 pounds.



Chassis and suspension tuning has been designed to ensure this thing will handle like it’s on rails. The suspension is made up of components taken from both the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and the regular 718 Spyder. Porsche’s PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) has been sport-tuned and lowers the overall suspension by some 30 millimeters. Out back, there’s Porsche Torque Vectoring with a limited-slip differential. And with this being an RS model, the ride height, toe, camber, and anti-roll bars can all be adjusted by the owner. And for owners who are worried about scraping that front lip spoiler on driveways and speed bumps, a front axle lift system is optional that will raise the front of the car by 1.1 inches up to 37 mph.



Advertisement

The interior gets the full RS treatment as well. There are sport seats made of the same CFRP as the front hood. Both the seats and steering wheel get covered in Race Tex while the seat covers are black leather. The headrests get embroidered with Spyder RS logos with contrasting gray and red stitching that’s also found elsewhere in the interior.



Advertisement

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Porsche without the extras. Owners that want to make their 718 Spyder even lighter can add on the Weissach Package. This fits the Spyder with lightweight forged magnesium wheels, a titanium exhaust system, Weissach logos in the interior, and carbon fiber everywhere, from an exposed carbon fiber hood to a carbon fiber rear spoiler.



N one of this comes cheap. Including a $1,450 destination charge, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS starts at $162,150. That price also includes a matching Porsche watch that gets designed in the same spec as the car. If you’re interested the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is set to go on sale in the spring of 2024.

