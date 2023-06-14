Buick is in a really weird place right now. Its lineup generally has attractive designs, but it also only offers a few models, and none of them really stand out well enough in their classes to give people a solid reason to buy them over the competition. You probably wouldn’t hate driving one, but would you love it? Probably not. That may change, though, with the introduction of the 2024 Buick Envision.

Buick hasn’t fully revealed the 2024 Envision yet, but it has released the above photo, showing off a relatively attractive exterior design. Is it gorgeous enough to buy on looks alone like some of Genesis’s offerings? Not exactly. But overall, we like the direction that Buick is going in with its design language.

The bigger announcement, though, is that the Envision will be offered with General Motors’ Super Cruise advanced driver-assistance system. It’s one of the best, if not the best, driver assistance systems you can currently get, and the option to add it to the Buick Envision might actually make the new Envision worth considering for more people.

Currently, Super Cruise is available on most Cadillacs, a handful of Chevrolets and a few GMCs. But until now, you couldn’t get it on a Buick. Overall, GM has been pretty slow to roll out Super Cruise, but we’ll take slow and careful over Tesla’s “move fast and kill people” approach to advanced driver-assistance features.

Are millions of people going to flock to Buick dealers the day the Envision goes on sale to order one simply to g et access to Super Cruise? Probably not. But now that it’s an option, it does give the Envision something that its competition can’t match, and there’s no way that’s going to hurt it in the sales department even if it’s only available on more expensive trims.