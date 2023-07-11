The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Just Set A Production Car Record At Road America

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a monster of a vehicle. With 518 horsepower and an aero package that looks as if it shouldn’t even be street legal, it’s nothing to be messed with. So it should be no surprise that Porsche just announced that GT3 RS just set a production car lap record at Wisconsin’s Road America raceway.

The record-setting lap was done in conditions that were perfect: 78 degrees outside with a track temp of 90 degrees. Better yet, the track was recently repaved. This allowed veteran Porsche driver race car driver Dimitri Dimakos and the GT3 RS to lap the 14-turn , four-mile course in just two minutes and 13.8 seconds. The lap was so good it bested the previous Porsche record. That was set in 2019 by a GT2 RS and a time of 2:15.1. Porsche points out that the record gets even better when you account for the fact that the GT2 RS was up 182 hp over the GT3 RS.



T he lap was also done in a completely stock, near brand-new GT3 RS. Porsche says that the car is privately owned and was delivered just two weeks prior to the run. The only thing different about the car was that it was fitted with a set of road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R N0 at a local Porsche Center for the run.



Dimitri Dimakos praised the GT3 for how easy it is to drive, saying that while it feels identical to the GT3 race car, it can be driven by someone who has no experience. “The car can be driven by someone who is a novice or intermediate level driver and still be very fast and comfortable to drive. The braking is nearly identical to what we run in the 911 GT3 Cup car. I was braking at exactly the same spot. No wiggling at all. The car stopped exactly straight, turned-in great,” Dimakos said.

