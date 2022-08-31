Mitsubishi has raised the price of the 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage and dropped the option for a manual gearbox on its long-running economy car. But before I delve into the nitty-gritty of this latest update to the Mirage, I just have to ask the following: Why?



Just, why, Mitsubishi? What compelling reason was there to betray the spirit, the telos, of the cheap Mirage?! I mean, I know the manuals are dying and that car prices are increasing across the board, but I slept better at night knowing that somewhere in America, anyone could walk into a dealership and buy a new car that’s honest about what it is: a basic, cheap and fuel-efficient vehicle with a stick shift. But that won’t be possible after the 2022 model year.

To be fair, a Mirage with a CVT is more fuel-efficient than one with a five-speed, getting between two and three more miles per gallon. But I like to think that’s only because wringing out the Mirage’s 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine is just more fun with the stick-shift. It was fewer MPGs, but more smiles per mile.



Now, Mitsubishi announced that from 2023 on, the Mirage will drop the five-speed manual transmission altogether in favor of a CVT. Mitsubishi went on, saying that “every Mirage and Mirage G4 will feature the effortless convenience of a continuously variable transmission (CVT) as standard equipment.”

While the CVT has been an option for the ’Mitsu in the past, it’s never been standard equipment before. Offering it as standard gives the impression that there’s better value, but now that the CVT is mandatory, prices have gone up.



The MSRP of the upcoming Mirage hatchback and Mirage G4 sedan will now start at $16,245 and $17,245, respectively. That’s a noticeable bump from the starting price of either model in 2022, which was $14,645 for the Mirage and $15,645 for the Mirage G4.

Of course, those are the starting prices of the outgoing Mirage and Mirage G4 equipped with a five-speed manual transmission. Really, we ought to compare the 2023 starting price to that of last year’s CVT-equipped models, which were $15,995 for the Mirage and $16,995 for the Mirage G4.

Any way you slice it, the new Mirages will be more expensive than before. The price difference between the new and previous Mirages with a CVT isn’t huge, but it’s there. And on these econoboxes at the lower-end of the market, every little bit counts. Especially when we’re losing the five-speed and paying more for the dreaded CVT. Farewell, stick-shift Mirage. You will be missed.