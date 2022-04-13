Kia has finally released details on the all-new 2023 Niro for the U.S. market. While Kia had shown the restyled Niro that the rest of the world will get , this is our first look at the one for the North American market. Kia is attempting to reach more customers by going with a bolder, almost polarizing style and more tech.

The exterior design is the first thing you’ll notice about the Niro. With a design inspired by the 2019 Habaniro concept, you can’t get past it. From its huge C-pillar that gets painted in a dark color no matter what exterior color you choose to headlights that look like they’re in the wrong place, i t’s all more expressive.



Inside, the interior has been redesigned. Sustainable materials are used on everything from the dash to the seating. Of course, there are two huge 10.25-inch screens on higher trims along with a redesigned wheel. Honestly, the interior looks almost EV6-like. All the usual tech is there as well. There are features like programmable mood lighting, a HUD display, a driver safety assistance suite, and smart cruise control. The collision avoidance system can even avoid cyclists.



All this tech is good, but the real tech is in the Niro’s powertrains. Base Niro s will be hybrids. Their power comes from a 1.6-liter 139 horsepower I4 that gets paired with what Kia describes as a “32kW permanent magnet synchronous electric motor.” That engine gets paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission and front wheel drive. Kia says the Niro Hybrid should get 53 MPG combined.



Niro plug-in hybrids get the same engine and dual-clutch transmission as the hybrid, but instead of the electric motor, there’s an 11.1 kWh battery pack. Fully charged (which Kia says can be done in as little as three hours) Kia says the plug-in can go 33 miles on electric power.



But if you want power and all-electric driving, the Niro EV will be the one to get. The EVs 64.8 kWh battery gets paired with a 201 hp electric motor. Kia says the Niro EV has DC fast charging capability. So if you’re in a hurry, you can go from 10 to 80 percent charge in “under 45 minutes”. With a Level 2 charger, an 11 kw built-in charger can fully charge the battery in less than 7 hours. Kia is targeting a range of 253 miles for the Niro EV.



While Kia hasn’t released pricing yet, the 2023 Niro is set to go on sale this summer.

