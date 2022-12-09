Back in October, Ford revealed the GT LM, a special-edition version of the GT that used some 3D-printed parts and added a few other unique touches but was otherwise not wildly different than the regular GT. At the time, Ford said it would be the last roadgoing version of the American supercar. But now Ford’s revealed the last GT ever, the track-only 2023 Ford GT Mk IV.

Take one look at the GT Mk IV, and it’s clear it’s a hardcore racecar that has no business driving on public streets. It sits incredibly low and is clearly built for the track. But as you might have noticed, there’s a lot more going on here than just a lower ride height and a massive wing.

Advertisement

In addition to the car’s more aggressive aero package, Ford stretched the wheelbase with the goal of further improving handling. The “longtail” carbon fiber body is also new, as is the Multimatic Adaptive Spool Valve race suspension. The regular car’s dual-clutch transmission is also out, replaced with a “proper racing gearbox.”

And then there’s the power. Compared to the standard Ford GT, the Mk IV gets a “unique larger displacement engine” that Ford claims will make more than 800 horsepower . That’s quite a boost over the 660 you normally get. So yes, this thing’s going to be quite a bit quicker than the road car.

G/O Media may get a commission 50% Off Trial Nom Nom Good, whole food for your dog.

Nom Nom’s meals are overseen by two Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionists, who make it their mission to deliver your dog nutrient-rich, healthy foods. Buy at Nom Nom Advertisement

Ford’s already launched the application page for the GT Mk IV, and we expect the vetting process to get approved for one will be strict. That’s because Ford says it only plans to build 67 examples. And if you plan to apply, you better make sure you have some serious money. The GT Mk IV will start at $1.7 million. That’s pricey, but then again, everything about racing is incredibly expensive, so it’s not exactly shocking. Deliveries will begin in “late spring” next year.