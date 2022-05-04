Honda has teased us with the upcoming eleventh-generation Civic Type R for months now, slowly dripping out information like a turbo-VTEC IV hooked to our collective veins. It made its public debut at Tokyo Auto Salon this year, but that left North American and European enthusiasts out in the cold — we want our turn to see Honda’s hottest hatch.

It seems Honda listened, because the Type R prototype is coming to American shores. For the first time, hots-grilling enthusiasts will be able to gawk at the camouflaged Civic — poring over its every detail, body line, and winglet. We’re all familiar with the current Civic, but what changes will the Type R badge bring?

Honda didn’t attend this past New York International Auto show, but the company has been a longtime sponsor of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. It’s also the title sponsor of this year’s Indy 200 IndyC ar race, making it only natural to use that event to reveal the Type R prototype to awaiting Midwestern audiences. That race, on July 1, will mark the first time the prototype has been shown off within the States — though, likely, far from the last.

With an official model year of 2023, it likely won’t be long until the Type R strips off its branded camouflage like a less-horrifying version of Rebel Wilson in Cats (2019) to reveal a production-ready body underneath. The outgoing Type R was already an incredible driving experience, and the new Si shows this Civic chassis is leagues ahead of the old one. When the car’s full reveal comes around, we’re probably in for a treat.

We still don’t know final specs, or how the Type R will compare to the upcoming Toyota GR Corolla, but one thing is for sure: It won’t be long until we find out.