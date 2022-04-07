The next-generation Honda Civic Type R is coming. I wish it would arrive sooner (even though it’s not like I’m going to get a chance to buy one anyway.) As impatient enthusiasts, like myself, continue this waiting game , Honda is managing to keep the excitement up, announcing the next-generation Civic Type R just broke its own record at the Suzuka circuit. And it’s fast.

Advertisement

The last generation Honda Civic Type R set a record on the track in the thick of the pandemic — a ll the way back in June of 20 20, which feels like 10 years ago. That time was a blistering 2:23.993 with Super GT racer Takuya Izawa at the wheel (though it should be said that this was done in the lightweight Civic Type R Special Edition). This was the fastest time a Civic Type R had gone around Suzuka since 1998 when the EK9 Civic Type R set a lap time of 2:49.17.



This new Type R is on another planet. Honda says the record lap was done during the car’s final preparations for performance and testing. It’s not known yet as to whether this was another lightweight special edition. I doubt it though, as Honda tends to only offer special editions of models that are on the last leg of their generation right before a new one debuts. The 2023 Civic Type R is in some rarified company. It put down a time of 2:23.120. That’s nearly a full second faster than the current car.



Want to know how impressive that is? If the record times done at Suzuka are correct, out of a list of 100 cars, the Type R would be 82nd. It’s ahead of the Ferrari F40 time of 2:25.26 and right behind a 997 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and it’s 2:23.04. That’s some serious bragging rights for a four-cylinder powered, front-wheel drive Japanese hot hatch.



