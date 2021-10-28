After debuting the new GR86 this summer and then letting us drive it not long after, Toyota has finally released pricing for its new sports car. Pricing starts at just $27,700. That excludes a $1,025 destination charge.



When the GR86 hits dealers, it’ll come in two trims: base GR86 and Premium. The enthusiast model may be the base car with its standard six- speed manual transmission. It’s a true enthusiast’s manual with every detail from the carbon synchronizer to the shape of the lever itself being optimized for performance driving. From Toyota’s press release:



Sports car purists will love GR86’s six-speed manual transmission. With the push of a button, MT drivers can engage Track mode or switch off Vehicle Stability Control (VSC). The shape of the shift lever was optimized for smooth, enjoyable shifting, whether you’re moving from 2nd to 3rd or downshifting from 5th to 4th. Additionally, a carbon synchronizer was added to improve shifting into 4th gear. The MT uses new low-viscosity oil and bearings for smooth shifting operability with the higher torque output of the 2.4L boxer engine.

An automatic transmission can be added for $1,500 to either trim. The GR86 Premium will start at $30,300 for the manual. This is the trim to get if you want the niceties: Things like an eight-speaker audio system, heated Ultrasuede seats with leather side bolsters a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and 18-inch wheels.

Buyers that want to get a more personalized GR86 will have access to a new line of Gazoo Racing accessories for the GR86. There’s a new cat back performance exhaust, a strut tie brace, a cold air intake, and black or bronze 17 or 18-inch GR wheels, among other things.

All trims get powered by the same 2.4-liter 228 horsepower boxer engine. Toyota’s Gazoo Racing engineered the engine to be more responsive resulting in a broader powerband and lower 0-60 times: 6.1 seconds for the manual and 6.6 seconds for the automatic. In purchasing the GR86, customers will also receive a complimentary one year membership to the National Auto Sport Association. The new 2022 GR86 will arrive at dealers in December (we hope).