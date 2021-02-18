The 2022 Honda HR-V Is An Evolution

Photo : Honda

Honda today revealed the third-generation HR-V it will sell in some global markets, and it looks both compact and beefy, if that is a thing. Y ou shouldn’t expect it to look much different when it comes to the U.S.

The HR-V Honda announced for Europe will come with a hybrid powertrain, likely to help Honda comply with stricter emissions regulations there. It’s called the e:HEV, which stands “hybrid electric vehicle.” Honda did not say what kind of motor or motors it would put inside the car, nor did Honda give any performance numbers. Still, you can probably expect something like power almost equally split between an electric motor and the gas engine. That’s how things are in the hybrid Fit, which goes from zero to 62 miles per hour in 9.4 seconds

The point of the HR-V isn’t power or speed, though. The point is interior space and convenience, and the new HR-V will keep the Magic Seats — the ones you can fold flat — t hat Honda has put in its cars for years. Honda’s press release is a little spare, but I will highlight what it describes as some kind of new interior air circulation system:

The feeling of airiness and space is elevated by a new air diffusion system that creates a curtain of fresh air beside and above passengers, flowing from unique L-shaped vents positioned in the top corners of the dashboard.

As for the U.S. HR-V? Honda confirmed that the new HR-V is coming here, and that details on it would come later. It also said that it “will differ” from the HR-V it unveiled today in Europe and other markets, without specifying how. I’m gonna go ahead and guess that that powertrain will be a part of the difference, and hopefully not the cool grille and smooth egg styling.

The development of a successor to the Honda HR-V for the U.S. market is underway. This new HR-V will be designed to meet the distinct needs of U.S. customers, and will differ from the Honda Vezel/HR-V that will be revealed on February 18 for other regions. Honda will have more information to share regarding the next-generation Honda HR-V designed for the U.S. market closer to launch.

Once the Honda Fit is finally and fully discontinued for the U.S., the HR-V will be one of the new entry points for Honda buyer s here. Its starting price is currently $21,220, but that’s likely to rise a little bit.

And I’d expect some people who otherwise would’ve bought a Fit might go with the new HR-V when it gets here, with Honda selling 84,027 HR-Vs in the U.S. last year and hoping to goose that number. As for me, I will never forgive Honda for the original sin of eventually not giving us the new Fit at all.

(Note: The images below depict the right-hand drive version, which the British will tell you is the correct version, but obviously we’ll be getting the left-hand drive one.)

Photo : Honda

Photo : Honda

Photo : Honda

Photo : Honda

Photo : Honda

Photo : Honda

Photo : Honda

