The 2021 Shelby F-250 Super Baja Is The Truck For When A Raptor Isn't Big Enough

Have you ever wanted a Raptor but thought it just wasn’t large enough? Shelby may have just the truck for you with the F-250 Super Baja. This ridiculous truck is like a Raptor, but with everything cranked up to 11.



This tremendous truck was revealed by Shelby American, and it capitalizes on this latest trend of absurd off-road trucks. I’m here for it.

Shelby started with a regular F-250 Super Duty with the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8. This powerplant produces 475 horsepower and a whopping 1,050 lb-ft of torque. Backing up the engine is a 10-speed automatic.

To make this heavy rig play in the dirt, Shelby partnered up with FOX to make a performance suspension system. It consists of a BDS lift system, front radius arms, steering stabilizers, front coilovers and more. Shelby says the system is engineered to handle hardcore off-roading and comfortable street driving.



Of course, a sweet suspension is only part of the off-road equation. Shelby also gives the Super Baja six 18-inch wheels wrapped in BFG KM3 73-inch tires. I like how you get two whole spares in this truck.

On the outside, the truck gets rock sliders, a chase rack on the bed, custom bumpers and more LED lights than you can fathom. Shelby makes sure to note that the nostrils on the hood are functional.

It sounds like this truck won’t so much blaze trails as it’ll beat them into submission. You’ll get to do it in a leather-clad interior, too.



A truck this cool does come with a few caveats. It costs $125,805, but thankfully that includes the donor Ford F-250. If the price didn’t scare you off, Shelby says these will be quite rare:



Only 250 of the refined heavy-duty trucks will be offered through select Tuscany and Ford dealers across the United States. Each will be documented in the official Shelby Registry.

So if you want something that’s like a Raptor but more, this could be the ticket. A super-sized off-road truck sounds real fun. Well, at least until the trails get tight.