The 2021 Ram TRX Off-Road Performance Truck Confirmed For August 17 Reveal

andrewpcollins
Andrew P. Collins
Filed to:2021 Ram TRX
2021 Ram TRXTruck Yeahoff-road
18
Save
An early picture of the Ram TRX concept from way back in 2016
Photo: FCA
Truck YeahThe trucks are good!
The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, a long-fabled off-road performance variant of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ half-ton hero truck, finally has an official unveiling date of August 17, 2020.

Rumors of a Hellcat-powered pickup made by Ram have been circulating for years, though the automaker has yet to officially confirm any technical details about the production-spec TRX at all. We do have a pretty strong notion that it’s going to follow the time-honored tradition of belching out a lot of horsepower because why not.

Based on marketing materials we’ve seen so far, I think it’s safe to reckon the TRX will be more about high-speed sand running than tactical crawling. If that’s indeed the case, it will be the Ford Raptor’s first real rival since the Ram Runner never really panned out as a production model.

FCA’s official release just reads:

One of this year’s most hotly anticipated automotive unveilings, the debut of the TRX, Ram’s new performance-focused off-road pickup, will be streamed online and available for public viewing.

View the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX reveal event at www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/RamTrucks.

I guess we’ll have to wait until next week to dig into deets. I can’t say I’m holding my breath with excitement over the prospect of another ultra-powerful production pickup truck entering the market but it’s always fun to have an excuse to throw some sand around.

Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

DISCUSSION

reverenddexter
Ratchet when he's all hopped up on synthetic energon

I’m not a Dodge guy, but competition for the Raptor is only going to make it better.

Now what would be real interesting is to see someone bring a hybrid into this segment. We need more cars than the trio of hypercars and the BMW i8 that show the added performance that a hybrid can offer.