The 2021 Ram TRX Off-Road Performance Truck Confirmed For August 17 Reveal

An early picture of the Ram TRX concept from way back in 2016 Photo : FCA

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, a long-fabled off-road performance variant of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ half-ton hero truck, finally has an official unveiling date of August 17, 2020.



Advertisement

Rumors of a Hellcat-powered pickup made by Ram have been circulating for years, though the automaker has yet to officially confirm any technical details about the production-spec TRX at all. We do have a pretty strong notion that it’s going to follow the time-honored tradition of belching out a lot of horsepower because why not.

Based on marketing materials we’ve seen so far, I think it’s safe to reckon the TRX will be more about high-speed sand running than tactical crawling. If that’s indeed the case, it will be the Ford Raptor’s first real rival since the Ram Runner never really panned out as a production model.

Advertisement

FCA’s official release just reads:

One of this year’s most hotly anticipated automotive unveilings, the debut of the TRX, Ram’s new performance-focused off-road pickup, will be streamed online and available for public viewing. View the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX reveal event at www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/RamTrucks.

I guess we’ll have to wait until next week to dig into deets. I can’t say I’m holding my breath with excitement over the prospect of another ultra-powerful production pickup truck entering the market but it’s always fun to have an excuse to throw some sand around.