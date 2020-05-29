The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S In Guards Red Looks Juicy Light-Painted For Night Photos

Images

Andrew P. Collins
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper

The new-for-2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is an apex predator on pavement. It’s simultaneously an elite 200-mph sports car and an earnestly comfortable, accessible luxury vehicle. I died and went to heaven behind the wheel, but before I got there, I connected with photog Jonathan Harper to get a set of his signature ultra-glossy after dark images with the car. Enjoy.

Harper, also known simply as JBH, is a self-taught photographer specializing in cars, based mainly in Los Angeles and sometimes New York. If you take a scroll through his Instagram you’ll see a lot of German hardware, Porsches especially. He does commercial and editorial work–you might have seen his Panamera longroof pics from my review of that car a few months ago.

Harper has developed something of a specialty in light painting. I asked him why he’s into it and he explained a bit via email:

“As a car fanatic I love to make cars look good through photography. Natural light is nice but you have to be in the right place at the right time to really make the most of it. What I like about night photography like this is that I can control the light and make what I want with it. I use an LED wand to highlight certain parts of the design. It also lets me show the true color of the car, this is especially true for darker colors that may get a bit lost in lower natural light. Guards Red has no issue with that, it looks so good under the light.”

“Even though my style and workflow has changed quite a bit since I wrote this basic guide to light painting, it could still get someone started on this type of photography.”

He also broke out a prism, to create some interesting lighting effects, on this particular photoshoot, which you’ll see a few slides in.

Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper

Here are some detail shots. I love how lively these nighttime images are.

Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper

This slide is dedicated to the 992 Turbo’s robust butt area. That is some righteous heckblende action right there.

Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper

What you’re seeing here is what happens when you put a light prism near a camera lens while you take car pictures.

Photo: Jonathan Harper
Photo: Jonathan Harper

I wanted to leave you with this front quarter shot because it is, without a doubt, amazing. There’s so much life and drama in this photograph. I feel like a heist or some kind of sexy business is being planned inside. Then some cool Idris Elba-type in a leather jacket walks out and zooms off in the Turbo. Scene.

Shoot, I might have to print that one.

Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

