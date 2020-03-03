The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Is Wider And Faster With A New 640 HP Twin-Turbo Flat Six

Photo : Porsche

If you bought a previous-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS, I am sorry to inform you that the new 992 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S is now as quick as your car.

Wasting no time, Porsche has gone ahead and revealed the all-new Porsche 911 Turbo S and Turbo S Cabriolet at the same time, which makes sense as they’re the same except for the trick roof.

The new Turbo S gets a new 3.8-liter flat-six boxer engine with two symmetrical turbochargers making 640 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, which is almost exactly 200 HP and 200 lb-ft of torque more than the new 992 911 Carrera S powerplant, which this new Turbo S engine is based on.

To manage all of that power, the new Turbo S is all-wheel drive and gets a wider track than the outgoing model—about 1.65 inches wide on the front axle and 0.4 inches wider on the rear. The car also gets mixed wheels, with 20-inch 255/35 wheels and tires at the front and a 21-inch 315/30 setup at the back.

Gears are only managed by an eight-speed PDK automatic, no word on a manual transmission, getting the car from 0 to 62 MPH in a claimed 2.7 seconds, with a top speed of 205 MPH. By comparison, the outgoing Porsche 911 GT2 RS got from 0 to 60 MPH in 2.6 seconds.

The active suspension system lowers the Turbo S by about 0.4 inches, and to complete the Turbo S look beyond the obviously wider body is a suitable wing that, on the Turbo S Coupe at least, brings some harmony to my conflicting feelings toward the new 911's overall design aesthetic.

Inside, full leather with carbon fiber accents is standard, with a two-tone option available. The seats supposedly model their stitching after the first type 930 911 Turbo, there’s a Bose sound setup, and of course the Sport Chrono package you should never buy a modern Porsche without.

This looks good, though the rear of the Cabriolet is very fussy and bumpy in true 911 fashion. But it’s fast as hell, and it’s a solid formula on which to build some truly unbelievable performance variations in the future. If the Turbo S is doing GT2 RS numbers, what’s the new GT2 RS going to be like?