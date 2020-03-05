The 2021 Genesis GV80 Starts At $49,925 But AWD Is At Least $5,750 More

Image : Genesis

While Genesis has been puttering around the luxury market for a few years with a lineup of sedans, its hoping the game-changer for the new brand will be the 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV, which will now start at $49,925, but it’s going to cost a lot more if you want all-wheel drive equipped.

The new GV80 is poised to compete with other midsize SUVs like the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and Audi Q7. In order to conquer sales from the German juggernauts, Genesis has priced the base GV80 at $49,925 (including freight charges) according to Car And Driver, putting it a few thousand cheaper than its leading competition.

The base GV80 comes with a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder good for somewhere around 300 horsepower, though the automaker has yet to confirm an exact figure. It also comes with self-leveling suspension, an 8-speed automatic transmission, a blind spot collision avoidance system, 14.5-inch infotainment screen, and 19-inch wheels all as standard.

That’s for rear-wheel drive, though. If you want all-wheel drive, it’s $5,750 on top of the Standard trim’s asking price, $6,200 on top of the Advanced trim’s price, or $6,350 on top of the Prestige trim.

All four trims with the 3.5-liter turbo six-cylinder engine come with all-wheel drive included, starting with the Standard trim at $60,175 (including freight charges).

While the rear-wheel drive four-cylinder models of the GV80 are very competitively priced, the six-cylinder falls more in-line with the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz, and others in pricing.

Here’s an image of all of the options, courtesy of Carscoops: