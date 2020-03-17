Drive Free or Die.
Drive Free or Die.
The 2021 Genesis G70 Is Sticking With The Manual Option

Kristen Lee
Illustration for article titled The 2021 Genesis G70 Is Sticking With The Manual Option
Photo: Genesis

The 2021 Genesis G70 will continue to be a savior to (a few) enthusiasts during these trying times. In an age where manual cars are going extinct left and right, the next-gen G70 is sticking with its manual offering. It’ll be paired with the base engine, but that’s not at all a bad thing.

Word comes from Motor Trend, which had a look at at the EPA’s fuel-economy data and reported that though the upcoming 2021 model won’t get the turbocharged 2.5-liter engine from the Genesis GV80 crossover, it’ll keep the manual option that’s paired to the turbocharged 2.0-liter.

Illustration for article titled The 2021 Genesis G70 Is Sticking With The Manual Option
Screenshot: fueleconomy.gov

This is fine. When I drove the G70, I got to try both the rear-wheel drive 2.0-liter manual version as well as the twin-turbocharged V6 versions. By far, the base engine with the stick was the most fun. Weight off the nose was significant, giving the car a fresh and spirited feel. Sure, you’re sacrificing some speed and acceleration, but for fun. Fun is where it is.

I applaud Genesis again for putting a manual in the G70, even though the take-rate on manuals is depressingly low. It’s a handsome little sports sedan and it comes in nice colors. This should come as great news to the handful of you who are in the market for a sports sedan with three pedals.

Kristen Lee

Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.

