The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Still Looks Good In This New Leaked Photo

Press photos always make a car look prettier than it really is. They’re taken from all the optimal angles, with just the right lighting, and they likely go through a lot of post-processing. So if you want to know what the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E looks like in real life, you’ll want to check out this not-particularly-glamorous leaked photo.



On Thursday, Jalopnik published official Ford press images of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. The car looks pretty, with the wheels always turned at just the right angle and the light glistening ever so subtly on the car’s glass and sheet metal.

Advertisement

But what I want to see is how the car looks in photos not taken and edited by a professional, which is why this picture posted onto the Ford Mach E Club forum is so enlightening. The car is just sitting in what looks like a studio, with a white background and not a whole lot else to speak of. Its wheels are turned straight, and the general photo quality looks OK, at best.

I don’t know anything about the car in the image. Nor do I know much about the picture—who took it, when they took it, or where they took it—but The Breaking News Team at VerticalScope, Inc., which owns the Mach E Club forum, notified Jalopnik of its existence. We’ll keep trying to figure out the image’s provenance and will update this post if we do.

Even in the unspectacular photo, the Mach-E looks pretty good, especially for a crossover. The hood and roofline look aggressive, and the front end does give off some Mustang vibes while maintaining a distinct look.



It seems like Ford did a nice job on the design. Expect to see a lot more non-press images tomorrow when the car debuts.