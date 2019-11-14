2020 Ford Mustang Mach E: Here's The Car, Price And 0-60 Times Before You're Supposed To See It

Not everyone is keen on the idea of an electric Ford Mustang crossover, but the Mustang Mach-E is definitely happening anyway. If you’re one of the naysayers, maybe you’ll like it better when you see all the photos and specs—which you’re about to do.

Someone at Ford published what appears to be an early version of the reservation site for the 2020 Mustang Mach E late Thursday evening, which was brought to our attention by the folks inhabiting the Mach-E Forum.

On the site are range estimates, charge estimates, and a target 0-60 mph time for the car that won’t be available to customers until late 2020.



The site went down very quickly, in the course of us writing this post, but this ain’t our first rodeo. We took screenshots.



While we fully expect the final specs could change between now and the car’s actual debut, and that the information you’re about to see could be a placeholder of some sort, here’s what we know: the Mach E comes in five trims, starting as low as the $43,895 Select model. It goes from there to the Premium at $50,600, onto the California Route 1 at $52,400, the limited First Edition at $59,900, and finally capping off with the top GT model at $60,500.

All prices are before the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

The Mach-E comes in rear- or all-wheel drive. Ford says the extended range RWD version of the Mach-E will be capable of 300 miles of range, while the GT model with select options will be able to hit a mid-three-second 0-60 mph sprint. Not bad at all.



Range is estimated at 270 miles for the First Edition, about 230 for the GT and Select, and then 300 for the others. Also not bad. The upper-trim cars seem to be AWD only.

Interestingly, the site says that the car will be able to gain 47 miles of range in just 10 minutes of charge. That’s still not quite as convenient as a gasoline fill up, but considering most EV charging is done at home overnight, it’s a nice time for a top-up to get you the final few miles home if you need it.

Also inside: two big digital displays, most notably a Tesla-style tablet screen on the center console.



That’s a bigger range of vehicles than we expected, but it all seems like the right price for the job. Maybe this Mustang-inspired electric SUV won’t be the end of the world after all.



