The 2020 Porsche Macan GTS Makes 375 HP And Is Very Red

Following the announcement of the Porsche Macan Turbo is this, the range-topping, 2020 Porsche Macan GTS. And I’m going to be straight with you. All I have in terms of news here are the car’s specs. We all know what a Macan is already.
So! Real quick, with everything pulled from Porsche’s press release: There’s a 2.9-liter, twin-turbo V6 that produces 375 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. That’s 15 HP greater than the outgoing Macan GTS. Zero to 60 mph is achieved in a claimed 4.7 seconds; 4.5 if you get the optional Sport Chrono package. Top speed is an estimated 162 mph.
There’s adaptive air suspension, which can lower the car by 10 millimeters. There are also 20-inch wheels as standard with cast iron brakes. You can option a set of carbon-ceramic brakes or the Porsche Surface Coated Brakes, though. They, as we once reported,
... debuted on the third-gen Cayennes. The brake rotors have a tungsten carbide coating, which apparently will cut brake dust by up to 90 percent and gives the driver a sharper pedal input response.
Painted black trim can be found all over the GTS, which is how you can distinguish it from its non-GTS brethren.
Inside, it’s got all the trimmings of a sports car, with Alcantara, brushed aluminum and a sport steering wheel. An optional GTS package for the interior gets you leather with Carmine Red or Chalk stitching. Love me a good contrast stitch.
Hitting dealerships next summer, the 2020 Macan GTS will start at $71,300.
If you don’t get it in that red, what are you even doing?