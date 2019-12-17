The 2020 Porsche Macan GTS Makes 375 HP And Is Very Red

All image credits: Porsche

Following the announcement of the Porsche Macan Turbo is this, the range-topping, 2020 Porsche Macan GTS. And I’m going to be straight with you. All I have in terms of news here are the car’s specs. We all know what a Macan is already.

So! Real quick, with everything pulled from Porsche’s press release: There’s a 2.9-liter, twin-turbo V6 that produces 375 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. That’s 15 HP greater than the outgoing Macan GTS. Zero to 60 mph is achieved in a claimed 4.7 seconds; 4.5 if you get the optional Sport Chrono package. Top speed is an estimated 162 mph.

Advertisement

There’s adaptive air suspension, which can lower the car by 10 millimeters. There are also 20-inch wheels as standard with cast iron brakes. You can option a set of carbon-ceramic brakes or the Porsche Surface Coated Brakes, though. They, as we once reported,

... debuted on the third-gen Cayennes. The brake rotors have a tungsten carbide coating, which apparently will cut brake dust by up to 90 percent and gives the driver a sharper pedal input response.

Painted black trim can be found all over the GTS, which is how you can distinguish it from its non-GTS brethren.

Advertisement

Inside, it’s got all the trimmings of a sports car, with Alcantara, brushed aluminum and a sport steering wheel. An optional GTS package for the interior gets you leather with Carmine Red or Chalk stitching. Love me a good contrast stitch.

Hitting dealerships next summer, the 2020 Macan GTS will start at $71,300.

If you don’t get it in that red, what are you even doing?